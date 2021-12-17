Strike Trading Down 7.4% This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Strike has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $36.11 or 0.00078665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $110.82 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.98 or 0.08283064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00077563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,871.36 or 0.99936169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,069,155 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars.

