Short Interest in Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Declines By 47.5%

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCRYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,037. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Scor has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.