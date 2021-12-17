Short Interest in Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Grows By 57.9%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS MOBQ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 83,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. Mobiquity Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

