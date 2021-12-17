Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Decreases By 50.0%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHTCF remained flat at $$33.12 on Friday. PLDT has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

