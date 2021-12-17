Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, Argon has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $1.41 million and $212,719.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,370,094 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

