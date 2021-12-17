TTC One Day Trading Volume Tops $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00204337 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

