WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $38.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,161. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

