Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $444,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $5,553,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $330,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 15,146,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

