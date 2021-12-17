Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.54.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $60.03. 44,337,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,326,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,454,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,031,000 after buying an additional 204,808 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,380,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 173,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

