4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FFNTF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 447,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,350. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.
About 4Front Ventures
