4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the November 15th total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FFNTF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 447,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,350. 4Front Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

