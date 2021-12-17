Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 94,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,265. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.
About Hang Lung Properties
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.