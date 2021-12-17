Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HLPPY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 94,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,265. Hang Lung Properties has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

