Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in November

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIROY. Bank of America downgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of KIROY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 3,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

