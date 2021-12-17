Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 2,533 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Guenthner sold 419 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $13,173.36.

On Thursday, November 18th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $271,964.16.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Guenthner sold 10,328 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $472,506.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $294,037.64.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.97. 3,791,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,157. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.