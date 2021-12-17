Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 31.5% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00053415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.63 or 0.08326272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.94 or 1.00198715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.