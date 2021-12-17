Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $34.95

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 23,302,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

