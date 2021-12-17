DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $970.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $15,880,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,718,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,767,989. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.22. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.