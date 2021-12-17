Insider Buying: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Major Shareholder Buys 120,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) major shareholder Of Omaha Insurance Co Mutual acquired 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:KMF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.05. 137,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,970,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,267,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 201,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.7% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 500,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 921.6% in the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 383,056 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

