ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $9,362,080.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 468,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,362,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $9,933,603.12.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $477,722.64.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,502,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,931. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in ChargePoint by 62.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

