Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Scott Nagel Sells 12,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $460,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $469,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. 2,208,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,009. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.