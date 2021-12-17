Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells 3,644 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $688,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Leslie Kohn sold 3,414 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $657,843.66.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -217.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.21.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

