Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.15, for a total value of $1,110,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $9.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.39. 686,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,916. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

