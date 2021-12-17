Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.20 ($38.43).

Several brokerages recently commented on UN01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($38.88) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

UN01 traded up €0.41 ($0.46) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €40.96 ($46.02). 295,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 1-year low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a 1-year high of €40.22 ($45.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

