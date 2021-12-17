Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Civik bought 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 204,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $880.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

