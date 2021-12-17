Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

PUBGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. 43,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

