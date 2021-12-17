Short Interest in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Decreases By 43.0%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Moving iMage Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 56,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,662. Moving iMage Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

