Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Update

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Secom stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.50. 21,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,681. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80. Secom has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.61%. Research analysts expect that Secom will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

