Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Decreases By 41.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZG shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of PZG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. 108,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

