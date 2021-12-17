Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce sales of $16.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.29 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $62.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,806. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

