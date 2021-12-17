Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.93.

In related news, insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock worth $35,464,760 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,253. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

