Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Decreases By 40.2%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the November 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 114,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

