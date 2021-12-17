Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
