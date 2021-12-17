Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $989.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

