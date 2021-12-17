Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 41.6% in November

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the November 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

NVG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

