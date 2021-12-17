HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 12.4% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $418.51 million and approximately $12.49 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,334,296,370 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

