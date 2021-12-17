Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CTLT stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.37. 3,221,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,459. Catalent has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

