Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 41.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

ESRT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,891,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

