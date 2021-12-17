Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Increases By 76.1%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the November 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 7,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,878. MFS Special Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0457 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

