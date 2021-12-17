i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the November 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAUCF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAUCF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 33,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,318. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

