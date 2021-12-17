Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Short Interest Update

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,700 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the November 15th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Komo Plant Based Foods stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 536,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. Komo Plant Based Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

