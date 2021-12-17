Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 125.7% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 191,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 106,537 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 131,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 82,318 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.