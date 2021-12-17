$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 158,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $111.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.