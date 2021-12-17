Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 370.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.49. 640,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -255.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.61.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.