Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TACO stock remained flat at $$12.43 during trading on Friday. 2,248,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,077. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $94,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.