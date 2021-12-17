uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

uCloudlink Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 122,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.57. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

