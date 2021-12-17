Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Up 73.2% in November

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 191,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,047. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Cohn Robbins has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Cohn Robbins by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

