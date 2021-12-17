Critical Analysis: Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) versus Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp $1.07 billion 3.30 $221.58 million $1.25 11.42 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.46 $10.26 million $2.95 10.06

Investors Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Investors Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Investors Bancorp pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investors Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Investors Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Investors Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Investors Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Investors Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Investors Bancorp is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Investors Bancorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp 28.94% 11.23% 1.18% Ohio Valley Banc 25.35% 10.19% 1.15%

Summary

Investors Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

