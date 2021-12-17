Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Down 37.0% in November

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,479,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 960,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 296.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 80.5% during the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,043,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,249,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 108,859 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 46,831 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Panther Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.44.

GPL stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,280,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

