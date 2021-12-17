Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 1,033,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 801.5 days.

Shares of LNNGF remained flat at $$11.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

