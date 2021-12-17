Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REMI remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. Remedent has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.
Remedent Company Profile
