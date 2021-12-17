Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMI remained flat at $$0.23 during trading on Friday. Remedent has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Remedent Company Profile

Remedent, Inc engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. Its products include river 8, prefab veneer, and condor. The company was founded on September 30, 1996 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

