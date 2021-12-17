Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. 81,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,583. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $73.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 186,378 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

