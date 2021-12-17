Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Receives $220.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS:NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

